Bobby Fish To Make AEW Debut On Next Week’s Dynamite

Another member of the Undisputed Era is headed to AEW, with Bobby Fish set to make his debut in a TNT Championship match on next week’s Dynamite. As noted, Sammy Guevara defeated Miro on tonight’s show to win the TNT Championship.

During an ad break for Rhodes to the Top after Dynamite, Guevara appeared doing an interview with Tony Schiavone and revealed that Bobby Fish texted him with a challenge for the title and that he’s accepted. The match is set for next week.

PWInsider reports that Fish’s appearance isn’t currently expected to be a one-time appearance for AEW.

You can see the full card below for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TNT:

* TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Bobby Fish

* Casino Ladder Match: Competitors TBD

* Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, & Adam Cole vs. Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, Bryan Danielson, & Christian Cage

* Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb