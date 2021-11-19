Bobby Fish On The Undisputed Era’s Run In WWE NXT, His Relationship With Kyle O’Reilly

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Bobby Fish discussed the Undisputed Era’s run in WWE NXT, his relationship with Kyle O’Reilly, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bobby Fish on the Undisputed Era’s run in NXT: “It was like never going to work. It was like going to hang out with my buddies. Some of the production people would joke with us, ‘Man, we do it one or two takes,’ which was true, but we did it in one or two takes because it was literally just hanging out riffing with my buddies. These are three of my best friends, so there was nothing fabricated about it. It was easy and fun.”

On the chemistry with the group: “I think that’s one of the bigger things, and we’ve all had similar paths and we knew each other as well as we did. Not to mention, we knew each other’s backstory in similar ways. We were similar guys and had similar journeys and were not willing to take no for an answer. There’s not one of us that’s over six foot. We’re not the prototypical, at least it would be suggested, what they’re looking for. We all were cut from very similar cloth and just being such good friends, the chemistry was instant and real.”

On his relationship with Kyle O’Reilly: “Kyle and I still talk. We are definitely still close. Like we said at the top of this conversation, pro wrestling is strange in that way where you see some of the same people daily or weekly for X number of years and then things shift, and you don’t see that person anymore for a little while, but you never know when you’re going to cross paths again and what that frequency is going to be. And we’ll see. I feel like Kyle, Adam, Roddy, myself, however many years we’ve all had in the wrestling industry, we’ve all found a way to cross paths repeatedly.”

