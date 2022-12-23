Bobby Fish Comments On His WarGames Experiences After Survivor Series

In a recent interview on Fightful’s The Wrestling Perspective, Bobby Fish addressed his previous experiences with the WarGames stipulation match format in the wake of the bout’s popular appearance in the most recent Survivor Series (via Wrestling Inc). He also spoke on the history of WarGames fights and how talent has learned and improved from them over time. You can find a few highlights from Fish and listen to the full episode below.

On his introduction to the WarGames format: “We were the first coming back for this generation and with NXT, and none of us really knew what the fuck we were doing on that first one. But, I felt like we got something halfway decent and we got better with each one, and each one had a little bit more story to it.”

On the learning process Fish experienced with WarGames: “I feel like we had an opportunity to learn from mistakes, get better at it, plan better things, be a little bit more strategic without losing the organic feel of classic pro wrestling.”

On the differences between the first WarGames match in ’87 and today: “There was a lot more organic feel to those matches, good and bad. So, I think that’s the biggest difference between the two, is you really see that the business is just handled in a different way now as opposed to what it was then. But, I think they all have their own pros and cons.”