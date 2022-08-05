Bobby Fish Explains Why The Undisputed Elite Needed To Break Up: ‘Too Much History There’

Bobby Fish doesn’t feel bad about turning on The Young Bucks on this week’s AEW Dynamite, believing it needed to be done. As previously noted, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Fish turned on the Bucks on Wednesday’s show to break up the Undisputed Elite. Speaking with Rewind Recap Relive, Fish weighed in on the turn and more. You can check out the highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On the turn: “That bridge needed to be burned. There is way too much history there because the individuals involved for bygones to remain bygones. It had to be done.”

On the viral moment of the kid crying during the turn: “I had quite a few people after that send pictures of that to me and I’ve definitely seen it online since. I’d like to say I feel bad, but I’d be lying.”

On his status for the AEW Trios Championship Tournament: “I’m not sure what’s going on with the trios at the moment. Naturally, we thought we would be in it, but at the moment, I don’t have confirmation on in or out. We stirred it up and we’re going to see where the dust settles now. We’ve got a couple of things in our back pocket that will be implemented when the time is right or maybe they’ll stay in the back pocket a bit longer.”