Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Wrestling Results 3.12.22: Scott Steiner, nZo, More In Action

Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Wrestling held its The Reunion: A Homecoming show on Saturday featuring Scott Steiner, nZo, and more. You can see the results from the Chillicothe, Ohio show below, per PWInsider:

* Sean Casey defeated “The Rocket” Josh Benson

* The Iron Russian (with David Barnabas Spector) defeated Tyler “The Hi-Flyer” Robinson

* Queen Of the Ring Championship Match: Big Mama defeated Ryleigh Matthews

* Sam Houston pinned “The Show” Robby “Super” Starr

* Scott Steiner defeated Andrew Anderson

* Ohio State Tag Team Championship Match: Onyx & Shark Boy defeated Shane Douglas & Mr. Pittsburgh Stealer #7

* Jackie Fulton degeated The Amazing N8 Mattson

*Tommy Rich & NZO defeated Mr. Hughes & Chris Cannon