Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Wrestling Results 3.12.22: Scott Steiner, nZo, More In Action
Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Wrestling held its The Reunion: A Homecoming show on Saturday featuring Scott Steiner, nZo, and more. You can see the results from the Chillicothe, Ohio show below, per PWInsider:
* Sean Casey defeated “The Rocket” Josh Benson
* The Iron Russian (with David Barnabas Spector) defeated Tyler “The Hi-Flyer” Robinson
* Queen Of the Ring Championship Match: Big Mama defeated Ryleigh Matthews
* Sam Houston pinned “The Show” Robby “Super” Starr
* Scott Steiner defeated Andrew Anderson
* Ohio State Tag Team Championship Match: Onyx & Shark Boy defeated Shane Douglas & Mr. Pittsburgh Stealer #7
* Jackie Fulton degeated The Amazing N8 Mattson
*Tommy Rich & NZO defeated Mr. Hughes & Chris Cannon
World Classic Professional Big Time Wrestling was packed out last night, over 3,000 in attendance and many wrestling fans were unfortunately turned away at the door due to it being a complete sell out! Our next event is Saturday April 9th in Chillicothe Ohio at Huntington High! pic.twitter.com/6ui7Sb41Va
— Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) March 13, 2022
