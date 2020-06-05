Various News: Bobby Fulton Announces His Cancer Is Gone, ROH Adds 2006 Matches to HonorClub

– Bobby Fulton tweeted today that he is now free of cancer. Fulton has been battling throat cancer since December of 2019 and started chemotherapy in January. He tweeted a few days ago that most of his cancer is gone, and today said all of it is gone.

“All of my cancer is gone. God has truly blessed me. Thank you for all the prayers and thoughts. I love you all!”

Most of my cancer is gone except for a small tumor. Please continue to keep me in your prayers and thoughts! pic.twitter.com/cMzBHRXUPX — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) June 2, 2020

All of my cancer is gone. God has truly blessed me. Thank you for all the prayers and thoughts. I love you all! pic.twitter.com/ydm0SLPK23 — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) June 5, 2020

– ROH has announced that they’ve added the following matches from 2006 to HonorClub:

* Nigel McGuinness vs. Bryan Danielson

* Sara Del Rey vs. Daizee Haze

* The Briscoes vs. Austin Aries and Roderick Strong

* Samoa Joe vs. KENTA vs. Bryan Danielson

* KENTA vs. Roderick Strong

* Christian Cage and Colt Cabana vs. Bryan Danielson and Christopher Daniels

* Nigel McGuinness vs. Jay Lethal

* Samoa Joe vs. Necro Butcher vs. Chris Hero vs. BJ Whitmer vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Adam Pearce vs. Homicide