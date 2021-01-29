wrestling / News
Bobby Fulton Gives Health Update, Reveals He Can Drink Full Bottle of Water Again
January 29, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Bobby Fulton gave an update on his health, revealing that he can drink a full bottle of water again. Fulton battled throat cancer last year and was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month.
He wrote: “I’ve drank my first bottle of water by mouth in a year. Next milestone is to eat a meal by mouth which hopefully I can do next month. God is so good! Thanks for the support you’ve shown throughout this battle!”
I’ve drank my first bottle of water by mouth in a year. Next milestone is to eat a meal by mouth which hopefully I can do next month. God is so good! Thanks for the support you’ve shown throughout this battle! pic.twitter.com/ZCsUYTvzPr
— Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) January 26, 2021
