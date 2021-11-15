Bobby Fulton Had Successful Throat Surgery Today

In a post on Twitter, Bobby Fulton announced he was having throat surgery today, and one of his sons later said the surgery was a success.

Fulton wrote: “Having surgery today on my throat! Please pray for wisdom for the surgeons and that all goes well! Thank you!”

One of his sons later added on his account: “Dad’s surgery went well and was a success! Thanks for the support and prayers!”

Fulton has been dealing with health issues off and on over the past few years. He was hospitalized last year after his throat cancer returned, but was able to once again beat it. He was then diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year.

411 would like to give our best wishes to Mr. Fulton on a speedy recovery.