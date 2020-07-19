wrestling / News

Various News: Bobby Fulton Hospitalized, ROH Roundtable Talks Race & Black Lives Matter

July 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Wrestling great Bobby Fulton has been hospitalized, according to his son. Dillon Hines posted to Twitter to note that Fulton, who announced his retirement last week, is in the hospital and is “in poor condition.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Fulton for a quick and full recovery.

– The first episode of the ROH Roundtable is online with Caprice Coleman, Shane Taylor, Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham and Kenny King talking about racism, Black Lives Matter, the issue of police brutality, and more:

