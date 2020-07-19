wrestling / News
Various News: Bobby Fulton Hospitalized, ROH Roundtable Talks Race & Black Lives Matter
– Wrestling great Bobby Fulton has been hospitalized, according to his son. Dillon Hines posted to Twitter to note that Fulton, who announced his retirement last week, is in the hospital and is “in poor condition.”
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Fulton for a quick and full recovery.
This is Dillon Hines. I’m sadly informing you today that my father has been admitted to the hospital. He’s in poor condition. Please send positive thoughts and prayers for him. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/hDIHfymcJw
— Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) July 19, 2020
– The first episode of the ROH Roundtable is online with Caprice Coleman, Shane Taylor, Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham and Kenny King talking about racism, Black Lives Matter, the issue of police brutality, and more:
