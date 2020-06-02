Bobby Fulton Shares Update on His Cancer Treatment

– Earlier this year, former pro wrestler Bobby Fulton had announced that he was going to start undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment for cancer. He announced earlier today that most of his throat cancer is gone, but he’s still dealing with a small tumor.

Bobby Fulton wrote on his Facebook page, “Most of my cancer is gone except for a small tumor. They will be looking into it more on Friday. Please continue to keep me in your thoughts and prayers.”

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Fulton that he is able to beat this and make a quick and complete recovery.