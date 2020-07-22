Bobby Fulton’s Son Gives Health Update, Says Fulton’s Cancer-Free

2020 may be a garbage fire, but occasionally we get some good news and here’s some: Bobby Fulton is still cancer-free. As was previously reported, Fulton’s son had announced over the weekend that the wrestling legend’s cancer had returned, manifesting in another part of his throat. This news had come just a month and a half after Fulton had said he was free of cancer.

Well, it turns out that they were misinformed, as Fulton’s son posted to Facebook at his dad’s request. In the statement, Fulton’s son said that they had been misinformed about the cancer returning due to how the ER worded things. Long story short: Fulton remains free of cancer.

You can see the full post below: