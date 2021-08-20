wrestling / News
Bobby Fulton Taken to Hospital After Suffering Health Issues
August 19, 2021
Former NWA United States Tag Team Champion Bobby Fulton is heading to the hospital after suffering some serious health issues. The former Fantastics member’s son posted to Fulton’s Twitter account on Thursday to state that they’re taking him to the hospital after he began spitting up blood.
Fulton, who teamed with Tommy Rogers as the Fantastics, was hospitalized in July of last year after his throat cancer had returned. He beat it again, but also had some health issues earlier this year and contracted COVID-19.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Fulton for a quick and full recovery.
Please pray for dad he’s being sent to the hospital. He’s spitting up blood. pic.twitter.com/Df9tWu0Dki
— Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) August 20, 2021
