Bobby Fulton Talks About The Fantastics’ Bloody Matches With The Bushwhackers

In an interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Bobby Fulton spoke about meeting a young Jim Cornette, his tag team The Fantastics, having bloody matches with the Bushwhackers and more. Here are highlights:

On working with Tommy Rogers in The Fantastics: “All I can tell you is this, it was magic. It was magical. Why I say that is because we went out there and we put our guts out and magic took place. People talk about our matches with The Midnight Express and our matches with The Sheepherders but often times we had great matches with teams like Eddie Gilbert and Sting, Jack Victory and John Tatum and with a lot of other tag teams that with me and Tommy both at 5′ 9” we really knew that I couldn’t have gotten that far with out him and he wouldn’t have gotten as far without me. It was supposed to have been a ninety day replacement team and that was it. Bill Watts and Bill Dundee put Tommy and I together and it became magical. We had tremendous matches with a lot of great tag teams.”

On meeting Jim Cornette: “I was recovering from a broken arm and I called The Cuban Assassin who was wrestling in Memphis to try and get me on there (Memphis TV) and he got me an opportunity to go there to that territory. When I started going to Louisville and Evansville and being broke from healing up from a broken arm, Jimmy Cornette and his mother worked for Ms. Christine Jarrett (mother of Jeff Jarrett) and I ended up going to Louisville and me and Jimmy and Mama Cornette would ride from there to Evansville and they helped me out and me and Jimmy became great friends. As a matter of fact it was Jimmy that turned me on to the style of Tiger Mask. I had met Dynamite Kid while working for Stu Hart but it was seeing the Dynamite Kid and Tiger Mask from Jimmy. Jimmy loved the wrestling business. He ate, drank and slept wrestling. He was a great student of the game and he knew so much that I told him that you might never be a wrestler but someday you are going to do something big in the wrestling business because he just had such a great understanding of professional wrestling and he was also a great photographer.”

On the Fantastics vs. The Bushwhackers: “It was a good combination because they were like wild animals and we were the young white meat babyfaces and meaning that we were there to draw the women and it became unbelievable what our matches with those guys were. Those guys were really something else and I mean that in a way that they made us make believers out of everybody. They ended up saying not only do these guys look good but they got in the ring and they would bleed like stuck hogs and fight to no end. As a matter of fact it was Luke Williams who gave me my first break in San Antonio and The Sheepherders (later The Bushwhackers) were blood-thirsy “mate” and with all of the blood and guts they helped get us over.”