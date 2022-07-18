Bobby Heenan’s Widow Passes Away

The wife of the late Bobby Heenan has reportedly passed away. Mike Tenay announced on Twitter on Monday that Cindy Heenan, who was married to the late WWE Hall of Famer from 1978 until his passing in 2017, has passed. Tenay wrote:

“Sorry to report the passing of Cindy Heenan, an incredible wife, mother and grandmother. Her devotion and support for Bobby was unparalleled. Survived by daughter Jess, son in law John and grandkids Austin and Hannah. Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”

PWInsider reports that Cindy appeared with at her husband’s regularly at public appearances and signings after he became afflicted with throat cancer in 2002, and that she sent copies of Bobby’s autobiography to those in attendance at the first iteration of T-Mart Production’s The Gathering as a thank you for their honoring of the WWE Hall of Fame.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the Heenan family and friends.