Bobby Lashley Says Adam Copeland Made a Case For His Joining AEW

Bobby Lashley recently gave some more details on his decision to join AEW, noting that Adam Copeland made a strong case for the move. Lashley appeared on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling Podcast and talked about his move to AEW and more; you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On getting the chance to keep going in AEW: “Having the ability to run the Hurt Business and to keep going and to really end my career the right way? I got injured in Spain before my contract was up in WWE and that was not the way I wanted to end my career.”

On Copeland talking to him about the idea of coming to AEW: “I spoke to Edge, also, I spoke to MVP, of course, and Shelton kinda talked about it. When I talked to Edge, Edge really, really made some good points and he just told me how much he loved it over there and that was a big thing for me.”