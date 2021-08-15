Bobby Lashley On His Advice To Recent WWE Releases, WWE Bringing Back Goldberg For SummerSlam Match

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Bobby Lashley discussed Goldberg returning for WWE Summerslam, his advice to recent WWE releases, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bobby Lashley on his reaction to WWE bringing back Goldberg for SummerSlam: “I thought it was great. SummerSlam is so huge this year. I mean, with everything we’ve been going through in the last year, year and a half. SummerSlam is huge, and we had to stack the deck. Bringing Goldberg in, I think it was something that was needed, and I like it. If you have any questions about the popularity of Goldberg, you should just come to the arena. When Goldberg came out, the arena erupted. So, it was a good opportunity for me to knock off one of the people I looked up to before. Make your peers your competition….everybody thinks it’s gonna be a typical Goldberg match, but it’s not a Goldberg match. It’s a Bobby Lashley match. He doesn’t even have to get in shape for this match. The outcome is gonna be the same. I’m gonna throw him around and beat him up for as long as I want to. I’m excited about it. Like I said, I’m going to beat him up, but at the same time, I have a lot of respect for the man. I have a lot of respect for him as Goldberg. I used to watch him, looked up to him. But I have the title, and I’m a different animal from anybody on the roster. I’m just here to hurt people and beat people up.”

On his advice to recent WWE releases and other free agents in wrestling: “Stay motivated. There were a couple of guys that contacted me in WWE while I was out and they asked, ‘What’s going on? Do you have any advice?’ I always told them, ‘If you’re good, your talent can’t be denied.’ That’s one. And then two, never burn bridges. A lot of times, people leave the wrestling business or leave one organization and feel the need to badmouth them, I think that’s ridiculous. Every one of us made our name from WWE or pro wrestling in one sense or another and made a lot of money. I look at it on a nightly basis when I tuck my kids in and the ability to put a roof over their head and give them things that I didn’t have. The money that I made from wrestling, I’ll always have respect for wrestling across the board. Fans need to understand that if you see someone fighting one organization or the other, don’t even pay attention to them. As a fan, walk away from it. They don’t understand what the wrestling business is about. Everyone needs to eat, everybody needs to feed their kids. Everyone wants to have a good show. Instead of putting someone else down, just look at your own field and promote what you have instead of hating what you don’t like. If you leave, leave with a lot of motivation and keep doors open for yourself.”

