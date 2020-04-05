wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley on Aleister Black: ‘He’s Not Bobby Lashley’
– Bobby Lashley shared a tweet earlier on his upcoming WrestleMania 36 matchup with Aleister Black that will air later tonight. You can read his comments on tonight’s matchup below:
“Tonight is the second night of WrestleMania. The show of shows. I face a man tonight who is on the roll of a lifetime right now. He’s a martial artist with a mean streak. He’s an animal who doesn’t lose. His kicks and impact are brutal. He’s taken out some of the best guys in our industry. He’s NOT Bobby Lashley. 270 pounds of muscle and over six feet of machine. The best athlete ever to step foot in WWE. The ONLY beast of WWE. If you really think you’re ready for that Aleister, then by all means, let’s square up. Many think they’re ready, few actually have been. Tonight is the restart of the ass-kicker, the destructive one, the DOMINATOR, the All Mighty. Bobby. Freaking. Lashley.”
#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/m5YkfifCJ1
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 5, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Michelle McCool, Nia Jax, Evil Uno, More React to WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match
- The Undertaker Was Reportedly Disappointed After Goldberg Match, Kurt Angle Suggested He Face AJ Styles
- Matt Hardy Responds to Boneyard Match Being Compared to Broken Universe, Says He Envisioned Cinematic Matches As New Branch of Wrestling Years Ago
- Enzo Discusses WWE’s ‘Horrendous’ Decision to Go On With WrestleMania 36 at Performance Center