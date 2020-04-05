Bobby Lashley on Aleister Black: ‘He’s Not Bobby Lashley’

– Bobby Lashley shared a tweet earlier on his upcoming WrestleMania 36 matchup with Aleister Black that will air later tonight. You can read his comments on tonight’s matchup below:

“Tonight is the second night of WrestleMania. The show of shows. I face a man tonight who is on the roll of a lifetime right now. He’s a martial artist with a mean streak. He’s an animal who doesn’t lose. His kicks and impact are brutal. He’s taken out some of the best guys in our industry. He’s NOT Bobby Lashley. 270 pounds of muscle and over six feet of machine. The best athlete ever to step foot in WWE. The ONLY beast of WWE. If you really think you’re ready for that Aleister, then by all means, let’s square up. Many think they’re ready, few actually have been. Tonight is the restart of the ass-kicker, the destructive one, the DOMINATOR, the All Mighty. Bobby. Freaking. Lashley.”