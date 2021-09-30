Bobby Lashley and Damian Priest Comment On Possible Move to WWE Smackdown

In posts on Twitter, both Bobby Lashley and Damian Priest spoke about possibly moving to Smackdown, with the WWE Draft set to begin tomorrow night. It will then continue Monday night on RAW.

Bobby Lashley wrote: “I’ve ran #WWERaw for three years since my return to @WWE. Maybe it’s time to shake things up a bit…kicking ass on Fridays sounds good to me. #WWEDraft”

Priest added: “With the #WWEDraft tomorrow night, I’ve been thinking a lot about the possibility of moving to #SmackDown… Wherever I end up, I’m still going to work hard, play harder and #LiveForever while defending my #USTitle”

