Bobby Lashley and Apollo Crews Set For WWE After the Bell, Releases Tomorrow
The latest episode of WWE After the Bell is dropping a day early, with two special guests in Bobby Lashley and Apollo Crews. WWE announced on Tuesday that Lashley and Crews will join Corey Graves and Vic Joseph on the show, which releases tomorrow morning.
The announcement reads:
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Apollo Crews
Just two days after defeating The Miz in a Lumberjack Match to win his first WWE Championship, Bobby Lashley sits down with Corey Graves and Vic Joseph for a must-listen WWE After the Bell, arriving on Spotify and other podcast platforms tomorrow morning.
The special episode – available one day earlier this week – will dive into The All Mighty’s WWE Championship mindset as he approaches WrestleMania with the most illustrious prize in sports-entertainment in his possession.
Also joining WWE ATB is Apollo Crews, who is picking up steam on SmackDown following a big victory over Shinsuke Nakamura this past Friday night. Can Crews’ new, more aggressive attitude carry him to all-new heights on the blue brand as The Road to WrestleMania stretches out before us?
Don’t miss WWE After the Bell when it drops tomorrow on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts!
