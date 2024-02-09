Bobby Lashley Hopes To Help B-Fab Go To ‘The Next Level’ In WWE

During an appearance on The Bump (via Fightful), Bobby Lashley said that WWE is high on B-Fab and noted that he hopes to help her get to the next level in the company. B-Fab joined Lashley’s group, which also includes the Street Profits, on last week’s Smackdown.

He said: “It was really cool. This is one thing, I said this before in another interview. Our women’s division is probably I believe even deeper than the men’s division, just with the amount of talent that we have on our women’s roster. So of course, with every one of these groups having formed, they all have someone on their roster that will be in that women’s category. So I say it’s cool because we have so many women that are on the top, so if we would have had any one of them come in, it would have been fantastic. But we have a lot of women that are hungry, that are trying to make their break into that next level. B-Fab is one of those women that want to break into that next level. So it is awesome because I have an opportunity to help her make it to that level, hopefully by being in our group.”