wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Becomes Three-Time US Champion at WWE Money in the Bank (Pics, Clips)
Bobby Lashley is a three-time WWE United States Champion after winning the belt from Theory at Money in the Bank. While Theory did gain the momentum a few times, Lashley overcame all of his offense with raw power and eventually made the former champion tap out to win.
As noted, this is Lashley’s third run with the title, after previously winning it in 2006 and 2020.
This ends Theory’s reign as champion at 75 days. He previously defeated Finn Balor for the belt on the April 18, 2022 episode of RAW.
You can follow along with our live coverage of the show here.
#USTitle on the line right now at #MITB!@_Theory1 pic.twitter.com/fgtUNZqTQK
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
#USTitle time at #MITB!@fightbobby vs. @_Theory1
Who ya got?! pic.twitter.com/UdD94ouISH
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
Welcome to BICEP TOWN!@_Theory1 #MITB pic.twitter.com/cjhC7KjAFP
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
Those cat-like reflexes from #USChampion @_Theory1!#MITB pic.twitter.com/Jn2Bbuqcfa
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
Smart or cowardly?@_Theory1 #MITB pic.twitter.com/WjyFeHQr8o
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
BRILLIANT!@fightbobby #MITB pic.twitter.com/RABVFxpqyM
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
.@fightbobby wants that #USTitle! #MITB pic.twitter.com/LSFsLLYF2J
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
SPEAR SPEAR SPEAR!@_Theory1 #MITB pic.twitter.com/pxhGZaDlBe
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
We have a NEW #USChampion!@fightbobby wins big at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/flWtQq8sXR
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
#AndNew #USChampion @fightbobby!!#MITB pic.twitter.com/ghe4ySn32B
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Matthew Rehwoldt Issues Statement Calling Out Wrestling Entertainment Series for Costing Him Time & Income
- Jim Ross On His Reaction To Hulk Hogan vs. Shawn Michaels At SummerSlam 2005, Michaels’ Selling In the Match
- Tammy Sytch Asks For Public Defender In DUI Manslaughter Case, Warned By Judge Over Fiance’s Behavior
- WWE Reportedly Considering Main Roster Call-Up For Solo Sikoa