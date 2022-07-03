Bobby Lashley Becomes Three-Time US Champion at WWE Money in the Bank (Pics, Clips)

Bobby Lashley is a three-time WWE United States Champion after winning the belt from Theory at Money in the Bank. While Theory did gain the momentum a few times, Lashley overcame all of his offense with raw power and eventually made the former champion tap out to win.

As noted, this is Lashley’s third run with the title, after previously winning it in 2006 and 2020.

This ends Theory’s reign as champion at 75 days. He previously defeated Finn Balor for the belt on the April 18, 2022 episode of RAW.

You can follow along with our live coverage of the show here.