Bobby Lashley Sets His Sights On Eventual Boxing Opportunities

In a recent conversation with Mail Sport, WWE’s Bobby Lashley shared his thoughts about work outside the professional wrestling industry proper (via Fightful). Lashley reiterated his interest in training for boxing matches while refuting rumors around a planned bout against Tyson Fury — at least for the immediate future. You can find a highlight from Lashley and watch the interview clip below.

On his desire to explore a shot at boxing: “So I’ve been talking about it for a while now. At sone point in time in your career, you got to stop fighting. But I still have so much fight left in me. But that time is ticking too, where I’m gonna say, ‘All right, get that out of your mind.’ I’ve been offered a bare knuckles fight against a football player. I talked about a couple boxing matches that I’d be interested in doing. MMA is still in the horizon also. But for me to have another fight, I hope, I’m crossing my fingers, I’d like to do some…I personally think boxing is the way to go right now. There’s a lot of buzz with boxing. Am I fighting Tyson Fury? I don’t think so. That’s not where I wanna go. But I do wanna get in that ring, and I wanna have one of those bigger matchups against someone. I mean, I don’t have the time to train for a Tyson Fury. But I train all the time anyway, so I can probably fight somebody that has and boxing experience that still want to do it, such as myself.”