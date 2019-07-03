wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Says Braun Strowman Got What He Deserved: ‘I’m Gonna Send Him to the Morgue’
– Bobby Lashley is taking Braun Strowman’s actions on Raw a little bit personal. Like, murder threat personal. Lashley appeared in a new video posted to his Twitter account in which he says Strowman got what he deserved when he was injured in his spear of Lashley through the LED screen. He complained about Strowman driving him “into a very unsafe area! I could’ve got electrocuted or maybe even something worse.”
Lashley says that Strowman knew what he was doing but didn’t care and while he’s bruised up, Strowman got the worst of it. He concludes, “And I can tell you this – next time I see that son of a bitch, I’m not gonna send him to the hospital. I’m gonna send him to the morgue.”
Nice try, @BraunStrowman. Nice try. #Raw pic.twitter.com/DQkVSlhdSp
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) July 2, 2019
