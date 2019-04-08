WWE News: Bobby Lashley Says Fight With Brock Lesnar Has ‘Gotta Happen’, Natalya Teases Her & Beth Phoenix for RAW Tonight

– In an interview with WrestlingNews.co, Bobby Lashley continued to talk about how he wants to face Brock Lesnar.

“I think all the fans want to see me and Brock eventually. I’m here, here’s here. Now we’re finally in the same place at the same time so hopefully, we can make it happen. If not, it’s gonna happen in the cage. It’s gotta happen somewhere. If they don’t want to do it in a wrestling ring then eventually it’s gonna happen. Somebody is going to capitalize on that fight,” Lashley said.

He also said he is open to facing Brock in a UFC fight.

“Anything can happen. If I’m not with Bellator, maybe Bellator and UFC can put something together and let us fight there. I love fighting. I love the competition.”

– Following their loss at WrestleMania 35 last night to The IIconics in a Fatal 4 Way match, Natalya teased that she and Beth Phoenix will appear on RAW tonight in a tweet today, saying: “No one’s going to take away what we fought for. Ready for #Raw @TheBethPhoenix?! 💕🖤”