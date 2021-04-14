Bobby Lashley On Potential Match With Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle Helping Him Earn First WWE Tryout

In a recent interview on The Rich Eisen Show, Bobby Lashley discussed a potential match with Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle helping him get an opportunity with WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bobby Lashley on his path to WWE and Kurt Angle helping him get an opportunity with the company: “Kurt Angle, who was wrestling in WWE, came down to the Olympic training center when I was training and he and I started talking. He was like, ‘Man, you’ve got a great look. Have you ever thought about doing professional wrestling?’ I was a big fan of Kurt’s anyways, and I already knew him. It was kind of a big deal that he came to me, but he kind of opened the door for me to come in. After I met Kurt, I was still at the Olympic training center and training to make it to the 2004 Olympics. That was my goal.

“On the way through, I was in a bank, the bank got robbed, these guys came in shooting, and I took a dive down to the ground and split my knee open and ended my amateur wrestling career. But before that, Kurt had already passed my number along [to WWE]. After I had surgery, one of the guys from WWE called me up…..they were like we saw you, and Kurt spoke really highly of you and we want to bring you in for a tryout. I thought it was a joke. But then I rushed my rehab and went down to the tryout. I didn’t tell them anything about my knee, so I had to rehab like crazy and then I was able to make it through the tryout. They liked me at the trout, so they offered me a contract.

On a potential match with Brock Lesnar: “I don’t really think that it’s a case of finding a venue to do it because I’m sure Vince [McMahon] would, I’m sure Scott [Coker] would, I’m sure Dana [White] would, I’m sure anybody would want to host that fight. It’s just Brock. It’s him, it’s him. I’m prepared, I’m ready. Brock and his people, whenever they think that it’s necessary, whenever they think it’s a big enough deal, then I think that they will go and step up, and I think at that point it’ll happen. Right now, my loyalty is to WWE, but I’m a fighter, and I’ve been a fighter my entire life. So, I don’t care where it is, I just think it needs to happen for the fans. I think that’s a question you need to pose to Brock because I think if he says yes, we can do it anywhere.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit the Rich Eisen Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.