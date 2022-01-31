Bobby Lashley On What Brock Lesnar Win Meant To Him: ‘This Was So Much Deeper Than A Match’

Bobby Lashley is once again WWE Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, and he’s set to defend the title at Elimination Chamber. In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Lashley discussed his win over Lesnar and what the match meant to him. Here’s what Lashley had to say:

Bobby Lashley on his quest to become WWE Champion after WrestleMania 35: “After the match with Finn, I knew there was so much more in front of me. I was going to scrape and crawl if I needed to because I was going to be WWE champion.”

On what the match with Lesnar meant to him: “This was so much deeper than a match. My kids were in the front row, and I wanted to teach them a lesson about enduring. That’s something we talk about a lot. It’s the person who endures that wins. The match was a lot like life. I couldn’t escape Brock’s offense. He’s going to take you to Suplex City, he’s going to hit hard. That’s no different than life. I wanted to test myself and take his punches. I wanted to face him head on, take his best, and beat him in the end.”