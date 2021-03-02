Bobby Lashley Celebrates With Hurt Business Following Title Win, First Photoshoot as Champion

– As noted, WWE has a new World Heavyweight champion, Bobby Lashley. Lashley defeated The Miz on last night’s episode of Raw to capture the title. It is the first WWE World Heavyweight title reign of Lashley’s career. Following the show, WWE released a backstage clip showing Bobby Lashley celebrating with fellow Hurt Business members MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

An emotional MVP commented in the video, “A lot of naysayers, a lot of disbelievers, but the only thing that matters, the only thing that matters is that you believe in you! Now nobody, nobody can ever take this from you, no one can ever take this moment from you! This is yours forever and ever because ain’t nobody here going to take that from you!”

He also added, “What difference a year makes, huh? Man, I can’t even express how proud I am of all of you! But you [Bobby Lashley], you’re the Chief Hurt Officer! Rarely am I at a loss for words, but this is one of those moments where words just won’t do.”

The Hurt Business now holds the WWE Championship with Lashley and the Raw tag team titles with Alexander and Benjamin. WWE also released a video showing Lashley’s first photoshoot as champion. You can view those clips below.