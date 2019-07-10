wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Challenges Bray Wyatt, Bray Responds With Threat In Binary Code
In a post on Twitter, Bobby Lashley responded to a fan who said he was a “lame heavyweight” and tagged Bray Wyatt to comment on his returned. Lashley then challenged Wyatt, who responded with a message in binary code, which translates to “I am in your home, Bobby.”
Lashley replied with a gif that implied he was waiting.
If he wants it, he knows where to find me. Whenever you’re done playing with your puppets @WWEBrayWyatt come on down to the ring. 💪🏾 https://t.co/nb1vXu7Jd8
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) July 9, 2019
Thank you
01001001 11100010 10000000 10011001 01101101 00100000 01101001 01101110 00100000 01111001 01101111 01110101 01110010 00100000 01101000 01101111 01101101 01100101 00100000 01000010 01101111 01100010 01100010 01111001
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 9, 2019
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) July 9, 2019
