Bobby Lashley Challenges Bray Wyatt, Bray Responds With Threat In Binary Code

In a post on Twitter, Bobby Lashley responded to a fan who said he was a “lame heavyweight” and tagged Bray Wyatt to comment on his returned. Lashley then challenged Wyatt, who responded with a message in binary code, which translates to “I am in your home, Bobby.”

Lashley replied with a gif that implied he was waiting.

If he wants it, he knows where to find me. Whenever you’re done playing with your puppets @WWEBrayWyatt come on down to the ring. 💪🏾 https://t.co/nb1vXu7Jd8 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) July 9, 2019