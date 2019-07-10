wrestling / News

Bobby Lashley Challenges Bray Wyatt, Bray Responds With Threat In Binary Code

July 10, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bray Wyatt Raw Firefly Funhouse 6-17-19

In a post on Twitter, Bobby Lashley responded to a fan who said he was a “lame heavyweight” and tagged Bray Wyatt to comment on his returned. Lashley then challenged Wyatt, who responded with a message in binary code, which translates to “I am in your home, Bobby.”

Lashley replied with a gif that implied he was waiting.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bobby Lashley, Bray Wyatt, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading