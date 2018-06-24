Various News: Bobby Lashley Challenges Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns Responds, and Will Ospreay Appears on Straight to Hell

– Paul Heyman posted a rant on Bobby Lashley on his Facebook account. Heyman claimed that Lashley dodged Lesnar in collegiate wrestling. Lashley later responded on Twitter and challenged Brock Lesnar to a fight.

“Bobby Lashley? The Man Who Would Be Lesnar? The supposed college standout who won the NAIA Championship because he knew the competition for the Division 1 Championship was too fierce? By the way, remember, when Bobby won the NAIA Title that no one really cared about, Brock Lesnar was making national headlines winning the D1 Heavyweight Championship. When Bobby saw Brock Lesnar ascend to become the biggest box office attraction in UFC, Bobby knew he had no chance against Brock, so he hid behind Scot Coker’s tomato cans in Strikeforce and Bellator, hoping to look good enough to graduate into a once-in-a-lifetime payday position against Brock Lesnar, who has never even heard about Bobby except the few times I mention Bobby’s name to Brock, and always as the punchline to a joke about the pitiful level of pseudo-athletes who think they are even in Brock’s league.”

With all due respect, it's time for a lot of people within @WWE to simply grow up! To wit, I offer you this: https://t.co/KAIXxDWHEM … pic.twitter.com/sTqKQJJBNB — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 24, 2018

I never ducked @BrockLesnar in college. I never had the chance to meet him earlier in @WWE. Never was in same #MMA organization. Now we're both here again in #WWE. I'm ready. Let's do it. I'd LOVE to fight Brock. Take that any way you want! — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 24, 2018

After Lashley posted a tweet, Roman Reigns chimed in and responded to Lashley’s tweet. He wrote, “This isn’t a college mat or an octagon. This is the squared circle, aka My Yard. So do yourself a favor Bob, don’t assume you’ll make it out of #ExtremeRules. And @HeymanHustle come say all this at #RAW. Please.” You can check out Roman Reigns’ Tweet below.

This isn’t a college mat or an octagon. This is the squared circle, aka My Yard. So do yourself a favor Bob, don’t assume you’ll make it out of #ExtremeRules. And @HeymanHustle come say all this at #RAW. Please. https://t.co/1CWo6GHLhx — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 24, 2018

– Will Ospreay recently appeared on Cultaholic’s Straight to Hell alongside Ross Tweddell. You can check out the video where he appears in the series in the player below.