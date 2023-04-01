wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Challenges Someone To ‘Step Up’ And Face Him At WrestleMania 39
March 31, 2023 | Posted by
Bobby Lashley is without a match at WrestleMania 39, and he wants someone to step up and face him. Lashley, who won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on this week’s Smackdown, posted to Twitter after the show to issue a challenge for someone to face him on the show.
Lashley wrote:
“I’ll say it once again…
I AM FREE SATURDAY & SUNDAY!!
You can’t have #WrestleMania without the All-Mighty. You just can’t!
Whoever wants to test me, step up! 👊🏾
@WWE #SmackDown”
