Bobby Lashley Comments on Beating Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble
January 30, 2022 | Posted by
Bobby Lashley was victorious in his match against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, and he had a succinct comment about the win afterward. Lashley posted to his Twitter account after the match, writing simply, “Brock who?” in reference to Lesnar mocking him with a similar phrase in the weeks before the show.
Lashley beat Lesnar to win back the WWE Championship at last night’s show.
Brock who? #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/LRDKSPoWHg
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) January 30, 2022
