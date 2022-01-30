wrestling / News

Bobby Lashley Comments on Beating Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

January 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bobby Lashley WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Bobby Lashley was victorious in his match against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, and he had a succinct comment about the win afterward. Lashley posted to his Twitter account after the match, writing simply, “Brock who?” in reference to Lesnar mocking him with a similar phrase in the weeks before the show.

Lashley beat Lesnar to win back the WWE Championship at last night’s show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, Royal Rumble, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading