Bobby Lashley Comments on Beating Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

Bobby Lashley was victorious in his match against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, and he had a succinct comment about the win afterward. Lashley posted to his Twitter account after the match, writing simply, “Brock who?” in reference to Lesnar mocking him with a similar phrase in the weeks before the show.

