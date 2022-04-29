wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Comments on Scary Fall After Rope Break at WWE UK Live Event
April 29, 2022 | Posted by
Bobby Lashley looks to be doing okay after having a scary fall out of the ring when the rope broke at a WWE UK live event, taking to Twitter to comment on the matter. As reported last night, Lashley was facing Drew McIntyre at a live event in Newcastle when the rope collapsed and Lashley, who was bouncing off the ropes, tumbled to the floor.
Following the report, Tommy Dreamer commented and referred to Lashley as “a Terminator.” Lashley retweeted the comment and wrote:
“…and some of y’all think I’m not the toughest guy in @WWE”
…and some of y’all think I’m not the toughest guy in @WWE 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/aWcMovLlSb
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 29, 2022
