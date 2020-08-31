WWE News: Bobby Lashley Comments On US Title Win, Sasha Banks & Bayley Upset After Loss, Big E. Celebrates Victory

– Bobby Lashley is back in gold after his win at Payback, and took to Twitter to commemorate the US Title win. Lashley posted the following video commemorating his first run with the title in 14 years, noting:

14 years apart. We run this now!! #THB #WWEPayback

– Bayley and Sasha Banks were not in a interviewee mood after their Women’s Tag Team Championships loss to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at Payback. You can see video below of the two looking despondant after the loss:

.@SashaBanksWWE & @itsBayleyWWE appear to be in disarray after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at #WWEPayback. pic.twitter.com/00XQLypmeg — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 31, 2020

– On the flip side, Big E. was in a great mood after he beat Sheamus at the PPV, saying that the win felt very good and making a few jokes about the match: