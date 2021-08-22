wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Defeats Goldberg, Attacks His Son At WWE Summerslam
The All Mighty reign continues as Bobby Lashley defeated Goldberg at WWE Summerslam in Las Vegas to retain the WWE title. Goldberg started out dominant but MVP attacked the knee with his cane, allowing Lashley to beat Goldberg down to the point he could no longer stand. The referee stopped the match and awarded it to Lashley. After the match, he attacked the Hall of Famer’s knee with chair. When his son Gage attempted to stop him, he applied the Hurt Lock, with Goldberg threatening to kill him. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
