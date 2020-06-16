Bobby Lashley Demands Divorce From Lana on Raw (Pics, Video)

Bobby Lashley is done with Lana and demanded a divorce on tonight’s episode of Raw. As you can see from pics and video below, Lashley and MVP blamed Lana’s appearance at Backlash for causing Lashley to lose his match against Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. MVP called Lana a “thot” and Lashley said he wanted to call it quits with her.

Drew McIntyre wasn’t exactly on Lana’s side here, noting on Twitter that he’d “rather crawl through a mile of sewage with open wounds than entertain the thought of you.”

