wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Destroys Kofi Kingston at WWE Money in the Bank (Clips)
Kofi Kingston ran into a Bobby Lashley who had his edge back at WWE Money in the Bank, and suffered as a result. Lashley dominated Kingston in their WWE Championship match at the PPV, prolonging the punishment before making him pass out to the Hurt Lock. You can check out clips from the bout below.
Lashley’s WWE Championship reign now stands at 139 days, having won the title from The Miz on the March 1st episode of Raw. Our live coverage of Money in the Bank is here.
UP NEXT: @TrueKofi looks to reclaim the magic as he challenges @fightbobby for the #WWEChampionship!#MITB is streaming LIVE RIGHT NOW on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else!
🦚 https://t.co/6jnWRT2SCo
🌎 https://t.co/8tDzRburwc pic.twitter.com/hxRMYRXBqe
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 19, 2021
Look at the intensity in the eyes of the #WWEChampion.@fightbobby vs. @TrueKofi happens RIGHT NOW LIVE at #MITB!@peacockTV 🦚 https://t.co/MvelFFn2nH@WWENetwork 🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/f9t5k19NtF
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
You know WHO is fired up to be back in front of the @WWEUniverse?@TrueKofi, THAT'S WHO! #MITB #WWEChampionship pic.twitter.com/V3rPL31A56
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
Right out of the gate, @fightbobby looks more vicious than EVER. #MITB #WWEChampionship pic.twitter.com/39wlp4JY6V
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
You know @The305MVP is loving every single second of this.#MITB #WWEChampionship @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/Qn6xsdTsg4
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
The ALL MIGHTY @fightbobby is punishing @TrueKofi at WWE #MITB! 😱 #WWEChampionship
🦚https://t.co/nmwmpCFh9L
🌍 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/hoKTVhL1un
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
Is @fightbobby prolonging this beatdown of @TrueKofi? #MITB #WWEChampionship pic.twitter.com/nhE9fdi1RE
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
Once, twice … three times a DOMINATOR.#MITB #WWEChampionship @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/WPANVz2pAB
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Edge On What Made His WWE Feud With John Cena Special, Rey Mysterio’s Impact On Wrestling Industry
- Jay White Makes Impact Wrestling Debut After Kenny Omega Retains Impact Title At Slammiversary, FinJuice Runs Down After Show Goes Off Air (Pics, Video)
- Kevin Nash Names His Mt. Rushmore of Big Men Wrestlers in Broken Skull Sessions Preview
- WWE Reportedly Has Even More Surprise Returns Planned, Note On Expected Changes To Main Roster