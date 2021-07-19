Bobby Lashley Destroys Kofi Kingston at WWE Money in the Bank (Clips)

Kofi Kingston ran into a Bobby Lashley who had his edge back at WWE Money in the Bank, and suffered as a result. Lashley dominated Kingston in their WWE Championship match at the PPV, prolonging the punishment before making him pass out to the Hurt Lock. You can check out clips from the bout below.

Lashley’s WWE Championship reign now stands at 139 days, having won the title from The Miz on the March 1st episode of Raw. Our live coverage of Money in the Bank is here.