Bobby Lashley Didn’t Know Stone Cold Would Stun Donald Trump At Wrestlemania 23

In an interview with The Sun, Bobby Lashley spoke about his experience at Wrestlemania 23, in which he represented Donald Trump in the ‘Battle of the Billionaires’, and revealed that he didn’t know that special guest referee Stone Cold Steve Austin was going to stun Trump after the match. Here are highlights:

On Trump getting the Stunner: “But I thought I was going to be! I’d just defended Trump and was standing there after the match and then – boom! – he gets stunnered. I was like, ‘What do I do now?’ None of this was to my knowledge, it just happened. I was stood there in front of Stone Cold and I thought, ‘Should I beat him up?’ Then he throws me a couple of beers and I was like, ‘This is way better than being stunnered!’”

On Lio Rush: “Lio’s a star and he’s helped me out across the board. I actually started following him just after he signed. I liked his matches and liked his promos. So when Vince came to me and said, ‘I want to put you with this Lio guy,’ and I just said, ‘That’s phenomenal.’ From there we just started having fun. We’ve been together about six months and we’ll be at WrestleMania defending the title. So what we’re able to do by 2020 is going to be huge.”