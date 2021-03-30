Bobby Lashley Disbands The Hurt Business on Raw, Beats Shelton Benjamin (Pics, Video)

Bobby Lashley has put the Hurt Business in the ground, blowing up the group on this week’s Raw. Lashley declared the group over on tonight’s episode, saying that he couldn’t rely on Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander anymore. That led to a brawl, which Lashley won, and Benjamin called for a match with Lashley while Alexander demanded one for next week.

Benjamin’s match with Lashley ended with the WWE Champion winning with a full nelson. You can see pics and video from the match below. This is the second stable from Raw to implode in recent memory, with RETRIBUTION falling apart after Mustafa Ali lost to Riddle at WWE Fastlane.