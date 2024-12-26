– During a recent interview with Fightful, AEW star Bobby Lashley was asked about adding more people to The Hurt Syndicate. Lashley compared getting a business card from MVP to a golden ticket. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Bobby Lashley on adding a new member to The Hurt Syndicate: “Oh boy. I do not know. We are taking applications right now. I said that we were gonna put something on it Indeed because a lot of people have been wanting to join. When we first came to AEW, we kind of extended the invitation out to a couple guys and they just didn’t understand the magnitude of that invitation. That was like when you watched Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and you got the gold ticket? When you watch anything where you have the opportunity to have that gold ticket that ticket to stardom that winning lottery ticket, that’s what it was getting that that card from MVP.”

On wanting to let people fight for it: “At this point we’re gonna pull it back. We’re gonna let people start fighting for it and we’re gonna find that last person. ‘Cause we’re looking for one person. So we’re gonna let everybody kind of fight for it and then when we find the right person, then that person is going to have his ticket to stardom.”