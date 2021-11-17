Bobby Lashley Discusses Brand Supremacy for WWE Survivor Series Elimination Match

– Speaking to Josh Martinez of Z100, former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley discussed his WWE Survivor Series 2021 Elimination match and more. During the chat, he discussed how much Superstars in the elimination matches will favor brand supremacy even if they haven’t been on their respective rosters all that long due to the WWE Draft. Lashley stated the following on the matchup (via Fightful):

“I think everybody — since they made the changes, they’re going to be battling for where they’re at right now. I mean, Seth was on Raw before he was on SmackDown, and he’s back on Raw. So there’s no loyalty to where you used to be. The loyalty is to where you are right now. Because after the Survivor Series this Sunday, it’s right back to being [on] our show. So we need those bragging rights and wherever you’re at right now, that’s where you’re going to be fighting for. That’s where you’re going to be talking trash after it’s all over.”

Bobby Lashley will be part of Team Raw for the 5-on-5 Men’s Survivor Series Elimination match at the event, along with Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Austin Theory. WWE Survivor Series 2021 is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.