Bobby Lashley Discusses Carmelo Hayes Lack of Respect for Veterans

– During a recent interview with WWE’s The Bump, former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley discussed his burgeoning issues with newly drafted SmackDown Superstar Carmelo Hayes. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bobby Lashley on Carmelo Hayes: “I was gonna say something nice about this kid, but now I just want to go beat his ass. We have all these guys that come up to the main roster and all they want to do is start talking trash.”

On how younger athletes need to respect those who blazed a trail for them: “These guys need to start getting checked, and they need to start understanding that this business is a business about respect. When you come up here, you respect the people that you want to compete against. … If you beat them, kudos to you — keep going. But there needs to be a level of respect, and we’ve lost that in this business.”