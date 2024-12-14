Bobby Lashley Discusses Being Shot During a Bank Robbery

– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, AEW star Bobby Lashley discussed a period before his wrestling career where he was shot during a bank robbery. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bobby Lashley on being shot during a robbery: “I don’t know what happened, if the guy like kicked the door down and just because of that the gun went off, but the gun went off. I took a dive down on the ground and I was laying down there on just a cold pavement for a while and that was kind of like — that, you know, [was the] let’s get serious mode because I was like, I’m in a position of disadvantage completely laying on the ground.”

On being in shock when it happened: “And that was that time where a lot of your life start like flashing before you because when he shot, I don’t know, it was something where I couldn’t even hear out of the side so I had like a ringing in my head and then just diving down to the ground I felt like, you know, just with the contact I was like, you know, I was shocked, so my whole body was kind of in shock there for a second.”

On his hospitalization and surgery: “When I went to surgery, he was telling me everything and I’m sitting there calculating. I’m a numbers guy so it was like, ‘Alright, you’re going to be out for eight months and this and that and the other.’ So I was like, eight months, let me think backtrack and I can … Okay, eight months is for a normal guy; I can get ready in four months and then maybe a little bit after that I get ready for this because I have to make it to this tournament, man. I’ve been wrestling for 20-something years at this point. Like I’ve dedicated my life to the sport of wrestling, I want my chance, you know.”