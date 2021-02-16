Bobby Lashley Down For US Title Fight Pit, Talks Elimination Chamber Match With Keith Lee & Riddle

Bobby Lashley is set to defend the US Championship against Keith Lee and Riddle at Elimination Chamber, and he discussed the match as well as Riddle’s Fight Pit suggestion in his interview with Sports Illustrated. You can check out the highlights below:

On his match with Lee and Riddle for Elimination Chamber: “I think both Lee and Riddle are phenomenal. That doesn’t change that I’m going to whoop both their asses, but I think having them come after me adds a lot of clout to the United States title.”

On Riddle suggesting a Fight Pit for the title: “I thought the United States title was perceived for a long time as just another title, but it has so many great names behind it. I’m legit as it gets, and I take a lot of pride in defending this title, especially against guys like Riddle and Lee. I saw Riddle’s idea for a Fight Pit, and I’d love to do something like that for the U.S. title. It won’t change the outcome, but it would be a lot of fun.”