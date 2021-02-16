Bobby Lashley Discusses Potential Matches With Drew McIntyre Or Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 37

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Bobby Lashley discussed his goal to become WWE champion, potential WrestleMania 37 matches with either Drew McIntyre or Brock Lesnar, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Bobby Lashley on his goal to become WWE Champion: “The world title, that’s been my priority since I came back. That hasn’t changed. When I returned to WWE, I came in and paid respect to the guys who were here. Ever since, I’ve been focused on I taking steps to show I am the guy.”

On a potential match with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37: “I want that fight, I want that title. Drew is old-school. He fits into any era. He’s tough, he’s real. We have a lot of unfinished business. We have history. We’ve met in the ring before, we were tag partners, and we know each other real well. Drew is ‘The Chosen One.’ That’s not me, I’m someone that fought for it. There is so much potential for our fights.”

On potentially squaring off with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 37: “Adding Brock always adds a lot. He’s as real as it gets, and he’s someone I want in the ring. So I’m open to that, but me and Drew can do it on our own, too. There are a lot of options, which is great for everyone.”

On working with MVP in The Hurt Business: “We’ve been friends for a long time. That extends beyond wrestling. We worked together outside of WWE, and he would come to some of my fights in Bellator. That’s the kind of friend he is. It was great that he came back to WWE, and he wanted to do a one-off at the Rumble so his son could see him wrestle. After that, we started talking. I thought he had so much more left. I said to him, ‘Let’s do something together,’ and that’s how it all started.”