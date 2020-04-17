Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley Trade Shots Over Colby Covington’s WWE Comments

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre had a bit of an exchange over Colby Covington’s WWE aspirations and desire for a match with McIntyre. The UFC fighter recently made headlines by saying he’d like to come to WWE sometime next year, then followed up by saying he’d like a match with McIntyre.

After BT Sport’s WWE Twitter account retweeted Covington’s comments, McIntyre had his response referencing Covington’s loss to Kamaru Usman. Lashley decided to jump into the conversation, which led to a back and forth:

@ColbyCovMMA be careful you might upset “The Chosen One” 🙄 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 17, 2020

Don’t you have marital problems to be worried about? https://t.co/RnIjO5g4Lt — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 17, 2020