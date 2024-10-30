– During a recent virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, former WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley spoke about his time with The Hurt Business in WWE calling it some of the “most fun” he ever had in his career. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bobby Lashley on his time in The Hurt Business: “It was my most fun time. Hurt Business was awesome because MVP was not in WWE at the time. Before, I was like, let me think of something I can do. I like the character where it was a mix of Suge Knight, Don King, and The Rock in (Ballers). If you took all those characters and squeezed them all together, that’s what I wanted to do. I wanted to do something where I’m managing people but being tough and fighting. The Rumble came and [MVP] walked in, I was like, ‘That’s him.’”

On wanting to use the name in wrestling: “When I was fighting, my boxing coach wore a shirt that had Hurt Business. I always thought the name was cool. When I get back into wrestling, I want to do the Hurt Business. I pulled Shelton aside and was like, ‘I really want to do this.’ I involved P [MVP] and we started talking about it. I called my boxing coach and out of respect, ‘Hurt Business, I want to use that in pro wrestling.’ He was like, ‘Done. Deal.’ When the shirts were made, I sent him a t-shirt.”

Bobby Lashley is currently a free agent after exiting WWE earlier this year.