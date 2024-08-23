Bobby Lashley Explains His Recent Comments about Triple H and Vince McMahon

Earlier this month, Bobby Lashley compared working for Vince McMahon to working for Triple H, noting that he had a stronger connection with the former. He noted that he didn’t have much of one with Triple H, who currently heads creative in WWE. In an interview with The Bo and Them Show (via Fightful, Lashley explained his stance, noting that he was not being negative about Triple H.

He said: “When you look at any interview I’ve ever done, I’m never a negative person. I never bad mouth anyone. I never bad mouth the business. I left WWE in 2008. You can’t see any article where I said anything bad about the people there. I said something where I said I have more of a relationship with Vince than Triple H. Everyone was going after me. It was a very simple, innocent comment. What it was, was, when Vince was here, I had more conversations with him. I don’t know what anybody does in their personal life. When we’re at work, that’s the only thing I concentrate on. When we were there, Vince was always trying to pull a different side of me. There are different things that I did when I was in the wrestling business at that time when Vince was in charge where people were like, ‘Why is Bobby doing that?’ What Vince told me was, ‘I want to see different layers of you.’ Everybody saw me as ‘I want to kill people and wreck people.’ He was like, ‘There is so much more to you. I want to make you feel uncomfortable on TV so we can get those different layers.’ I had a different relationship with Vince. When Triple H came on, we never really had a chance to sit down. He didn’t get a chance to get to know me.”