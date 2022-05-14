wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Faces Happy Corbin After Smackdown Ends
May 13, 2022 | Posted by
Happy Corbin battled Bobby Lashley following tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Lashley picked up the win after spearing him multiple times.
The report also notes that during a commercial break, Pat McAfee led the audience in sing “Happy Birthday” to Michael Cole.
