wrestling / News

Bobby Lashley Faces Happy Corbin After Smackdown Ends

May 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania 38 Bobby Lashley Image Credit: WWE

Happy Corbin battled Bobby Lashley following tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Lashley picked up the win after spearing him multiple times.

The report also notes that during a commercial break, Pat McAfee led the audience in sing “Happy Birthday” to Michael Cole.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bobby Lashley, Happy Corbin, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading