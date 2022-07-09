wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Faces Theory After WWE Smackdown Ends
July 8, 2022 | Posted by
Bobby Lashley battled Theory after this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown went off the air. PWInsider reports that the United States Champion defeated Theory in a post-show dark match.
You can see some pics from the match below. Lashley is set to defend his championship against Theory at WWE Summerslam.
After #SmackDown dark match. Theory vs. Bobby Lashley pic.twitter.com/rLbdxx3C0E
— Zachary Mayberry (@zdmay) July 9, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Details On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Allegations and WWE Board Investigation
- Note On WWE Promoting Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar as The Final Match Between The Two
- WWE Issues Internal Memo To Employees Following WSJ Article On Vince McMahon Allegations
- The Legion of Pain Didn’t Like How Vince McMahon Changed Their WWE Act