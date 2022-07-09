wrestling / News

Bobby Lashley Faces Theory After WWE Smackdown Ends

July 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Hell in a Cell Bobby Lashley Image Credit: WWE

Bobby Lashley battled Theory after this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown went off the air. PWInsider reports that the United States Champion defeated Theory in a post-show dark match.

You can see some pics from the match below. Lashley is set to defend his championship against Theory at WWE Summerslam.

Bobby Lashley, Theory, WWE Smackdown

