Bobby Lashley Is Filming a Reality Show About House Flipping

Bobby Lashley has a new TV project outside of the ring, filming a reality show about house flipping. Lashley spoke with Sidewalks Entertainment host Lori Rosales for a new interview and revealed that he’s been filming the show, which he didn’t give a name for.

“A big thing that I’d love to do is, I love to flip houses,” Lashley said. “And I love to work with real estate, so I’ve been doing a lot with that. And we’ve been actually filming a reality show that kind of deals with me my team, how we put together different flips and go from place to place. And showing some of the guys that I’m in business with, and some of the young athletes and some of the young professionals how to get into the real estate world. So we’re playing with that a little bit.”

There’s no word on when the show might air or where.

